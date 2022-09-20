Burleson & Company LLC Has $8.64 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.28. 55,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.48 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

