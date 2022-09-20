Burleson & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $91,456,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,640,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

