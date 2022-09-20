Burleson & Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $176.51. 9,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.60. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

