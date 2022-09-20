Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 5,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 211,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,549,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

