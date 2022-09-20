Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. 58,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,870. The firm has a market cap of $362.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

