Burleson & Company LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. 81,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

