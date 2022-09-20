Burleson & Company LLC Sells 38,126 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,443. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

