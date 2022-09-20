Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,629. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $314.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

