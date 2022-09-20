Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$4.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,629. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $314.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.83.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
