C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.10 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). Approximately 516,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 226,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.28).

C4X Discovery Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.48.

C4X Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.