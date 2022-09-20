Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Caleres Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CAL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $906.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Caleres by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

