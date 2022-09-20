Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 608.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after buying an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

