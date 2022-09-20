Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.65.

