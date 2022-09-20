Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 343,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,045,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average is $242.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.