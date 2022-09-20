Calton & Associates Inc. Has $640,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

