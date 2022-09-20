Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 242,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.