Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

