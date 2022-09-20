Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,701 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

NYSE T opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

