Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $38.58 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,118. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.