Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $47.48 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,362 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $47,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 30,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,070. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.76.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

