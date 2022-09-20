Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Increased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 4.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $91,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. 112,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

