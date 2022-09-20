Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Cango by 37.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Cango Price Performance

Cango stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,446. Cango has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Stories

