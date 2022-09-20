Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.96 and a 1-year high of C$11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.42.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
