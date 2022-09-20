Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.96 and a 1-year high of C$11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.42.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

