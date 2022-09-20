Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF remained flat at $28.60 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00.
About Carbios SAS
