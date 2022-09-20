Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF remained flat at $28.60 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.