Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 70,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,967,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The firm has a market cap of £66.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

