Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 928,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,680.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

