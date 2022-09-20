cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 173,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 280,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 156.62%.
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
