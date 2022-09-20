cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 173,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 280,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

cbdMD Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 156.62%.

Institutional Trading of cbdMD

cbdMD Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 24.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,599,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 316,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 82.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 77,275 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 229.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 432.8% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 108,085 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

