Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

