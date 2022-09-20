Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

NYSE:MCD opened at $257.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.27 and its 200-day moving average is $249.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.