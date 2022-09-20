Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $239,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of OGE opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

