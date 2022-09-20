Centerra Gold’s (CG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.15.

CG stock opened at C$5.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

