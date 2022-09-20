CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Set at C$130.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$130.00 price objective on CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.22.

CGI stock opened at C$103.81 on Friday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

