Channels Hits One Day Volume of $81,972.00 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Channels has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Channels has a total market cap of $94,124.94 and approximately $81,972.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Channels coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00126196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00886208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Channels Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

