Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,647. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

