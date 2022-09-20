Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,647. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
