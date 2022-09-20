Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHRGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,647. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

