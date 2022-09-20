ChartEx Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $481.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $24,540.16 and approximately $481.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00875800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

