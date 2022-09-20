Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 1,884,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,457. The company has a market capitalization of $619.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 17.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

