China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Price Performance

LFC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 7.39.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 287,321 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.