China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 170,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
China Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of COE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,632. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
