ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

ChromaDex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,780. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.