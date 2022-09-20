ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.
ChromaDex Trading Down 1.4 %
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Read More
