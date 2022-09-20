Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 4.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 679,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

