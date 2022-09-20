Chronos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 346,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,523,000 after purchasing an additional 107,051 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

