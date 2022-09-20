Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $67,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Ciena by 919.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,768 shares of company stock worth $1,259,767. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. 44,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,832. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

