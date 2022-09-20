CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 3.5%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 80,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $23,780,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

