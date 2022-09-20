Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 27,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 642,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,255. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

