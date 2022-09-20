Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $530.51. 21,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.72. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.