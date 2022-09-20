Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 176,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $17,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $5,613,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,875 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.64. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

