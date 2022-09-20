Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 502,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

