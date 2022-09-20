Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 492 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 145,142 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,845,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,357. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

