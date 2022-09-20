Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 78,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

