Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

