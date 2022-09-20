Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,295. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

